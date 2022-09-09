Dynamos coach Ndiraya wary of Black Rhinos

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

HARARE giants Dynamos are wary of unpredictable army side Black Rhinos when they clash in this weekend’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League in Rusape.

Dynamos travel to Rusape Sunday looking to maintain their chase and keeping their hopes of a PSL title alive.

Dynamos are currently sitting second, on the PSL with six points behind FC Platinum who are appearing unrelentless in their quest for a title.

Last weekend Dynamos had to dig deeper against Harare City to overcome 2-1 in a game they played with lethargy.

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya said the game against Black Rhinos will present a huge challenge to his charges.

“It is really going to be a difficult match. I think we have had interesting encounters against Black Rhinos and if my memory serves me right we have been victorious in most of those duels,” he said.

“That is history; this is a new game all together and we have been preparing this match with all these things in mind. We know Rhinos have been doing quite well in their past games of course they did not do well in their past game they played against Bulawayo Chiefs.”

Their counterparts, Black Rhinos have been on a resurgent path after the appointment of Stanford ‘Stix’ Mutizwa to replace Hebert Marowa.

Black Rhinos occupy eighth position with 38 points, three adrift of Highlanders who are in fourth position.

Black Rhinos faltered against Bulawayo Chiefs losing 1-0 in Bulawayo.

Dynamos will be without defender Munyaradzi Mawadza and striker Tinashe Makanda for the encounter and also welcome back Shadrack Nyahwa into the fold.

Ndiraya said there is need to capitalise on the Rhinos’ loss emphasising mental strength to push aside the physical army side.

“So we want to try to take advantage of that. We did well in our past game. We have confidence, the team has confidence. We have gone about seven or eight games now unbeaten. We are also deriving confidence from that.

“Mentally and physically we have to be prepared for this game and that is what we have been working on,” he said.