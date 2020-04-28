Ndiweni claims govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

DETHRONED Ntabazinduna Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni has lashed out at the Zanu PF led government for allegedly abusing public funds to fuel divisions within MDC through financing an opposition faction.

The outspoken traditional leader said the scarce resources could be directed towards fighting Covid-19.

This follows reports government was planning to disburse $7,5 million into the hands of MDC faction leader Thokozani Khupe who recently won a Supreme Court battle for control of the main opposition.

The court ordered the MDC to revert back to its 2014 structures and call for an extra-ordinary congress to choose a new leader to replace late former president Morgan Tsvangirai within three months.

The funds are being disbursed under the Political Parties (Finance) Act.

In a statement Tuesday, the outspoken Ndiweni slammed government for misplaced priorities.

Ndiweni said the funds could have been used to complete the refurbishment and equipping of Ekusileni Joshua Nkomo Hospital.

“Today we read with shock and horror that the administration has $7.5 million to give away to the MDC congress.

“…The administration can choose to play partisan politics on one hand or choose to save lives in the face of Covid-19?

“The administration has chosen to play partisan politics rather than to save lives in the face of Covid-19.

“The $7.5 million is going to partisan politics. This choice that the administration has made is against the spirit of Ubuntu.

“It is against the nations Christian values. It is against the spirit and intent of the constitution of this country, in that this administration is charged with the responsibility for protecting The Right to Life, and protecting The Right to Health,” said Ndiweni.

Ndiweni was removed as traditional leader for Ntabazinduna following a family wrangle for the chieftainship few months ago.

His removal was quickly linked to attempts by the Emmerson Mnangagwa led government to silence one of its most outspoken and fearless critics who has not hidden his allegiance to MDC.