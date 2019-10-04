Ndoro eyes MTN8 prize money 

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors striker Tendai Ndoro says he feels motivated to win the MTN8 title with South African side Highlands Park when they take on SuperSport United in Johannesburg on Saturday due to the staggering R8-million prize money at stake for the winners.

Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama revealed that his players will share half of the R8 million winners’ cheque if they win their first-ever cup final on Saturday.

The sponsors added that the player chosen as man-of-the-match will be rewarded with R25,000 instead of the usual R8,000 while every goal scored will earn the goal scorer a whooping R25,000.

Ndoro who is set to lead the attack line for the Tembisa-based club as they meet the Kaitano Tembo-coached SuperSport United said the incentives on offer are enough motivation for him and his teammates.

He jokingly said he would love to win the MTN8 title with Highlands Park so that he and his teammates can have “extra cash” to enjoy during the festive season.

“This game is really important to Highlands Park, it is our first final in many years. The youngsters have proven that they can do well and I hope that the gods of football can smile for them so they can win their first top flight silverware with the club. We really want the youngsters to know how it feels like to win something with the club and to have extra cash for December,” said Ndoro.

Ndoro has revealed how losing four cup finals whilst on the books of Orlando Pirates still haunts him and wants the Lions of the North to lift this year’s MTN8 title.

“I have played about seven finals and I lost four finals with Orlando Pirates. It hurts to lose and seeing other guys win and celebrate with their families and we are just watching them and folding our hands,” he continued.

“It is painful and it is not a good feeling. The youngsters must know how it is to win in such a big event.”

Ndoro, who joined Highlands Park in December last year is teammates with another former Warriors player, veteran goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini at Highlands Park while their opponents on Saturday, SuperSport United are also home to fellow Zimbabweans, Tembo who is the coach, striker Evans Rusike and defender Onismor Bhasera.