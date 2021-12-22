Ndugwa Lands Lafarge CEO Post

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

LAFARGE Cements Zimbabwe (LACZ) has appointed Geoffrey Ndugwa as the substantive chief executive officer (CEO).

The appointment is with effect from December 15 2021.

He takes over from Precious Nyika-Murena who unceremoniously stepped down in September this year.

LACZ board chairperson, Kumbirayi Katsande said the incoming CEO has a long traceable record of top-notch management skills implemented across the continent.

“Prior to his appointment to this role, Geoffrey was the CEO for Lafarge Malawi from December 2019 to November 2021.He brings extensive experience in the cement industry spanning over 17 years working in various capacities across Africa. Some of his notable appointments in the past include being the Commercial Director for Bamburi Group in Kenya; General Manager Innovation and Marketing for Lafarge WAPCO Nigeria PLC; General Manager Bamburi Special Products Limited Kenya; Head of Business Support Barclays Bank of Uganda and Sales Manager for Hima Cement Limited Geoffrey Ndugwa Uganda,” Katsande said.

Ndugwa holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from Heriot-Watt University (Edinburgh Business School), a post-graduate diploma in marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing, United Kingdom and a Bachelor of Engineering Honours Civil Engineering Degree from the University of East London.

“The Board, Management and Staff at Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Limited warmly welcome Geoffrey and wish him success in his tenure as the Chief Executive Officer for Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Limited,” Katsande said.