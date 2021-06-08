Nduna Pushes For Return As Zanu PF Mash West Vice Chair

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

SUSPENDED former Zanu PF Mashonaland West vice chair, Dexter Nduna has written to the party’s provincial leadership pleading for the lifting of his suspension imposed last year.

Nduna’s freezing out from the party followed a unanimous verdict by the Zanu PF Politburo which found him guilty of numerous acts of misconduct.

The politician allegedly defied the party’s directive for the province to ensure fair primary elections after he imposed a candidate for Ward 2 in Chegutu Urban and further instigating violence by organising mobs to disrupt the smooth running of the poll.

In a communication dated 5 June 2021 addressed to ex-provincial chairman Ziyambi Ziyambi gleaned by NewZimbabwe.com, Nduna requested for his immediate reinstatement.

Reads part of the letter, “According to your disciplinary proceedings and sentence of suspension for one year, please take note that the suspension as prescribed has lapsed and, therefore, request your good office to give me direction on my prayer of reinstatement in the provincial structures.

“Taking into account the fact that Chegutu West constituency was awaiting the suspension period to lapse in order that l revert to my former position again…”

Sources within Zanu PF told NewZimbabwe.com Monday the shrewd tactician was scheming his dramatic come-back to contest the chairmanship which fell vacant following last week’s elevation of justice minister Ziyambi to the party’s politburo.

Ziyambi’s elevation was fortuitous as it coincided with the lapse of Nduna’s suspension period, thereby broadening the Chegutu West legislator’s chances to achieve his long-held ambition to be party provincial chairman, sources said.

As vice chairperson, Nduna is expected to leverage on the position to consolidate his support base throughout the province and romp to victory in elections scheduled for October.

Nduna remains a card-carrying member and MP for Chegutu West.

Sources say the other top contender to the powerful post is Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka.

Meanwhile, at the weekend the Mashonaland West Zanu PF provincial executive committee (PEC) confirmed vice chairman Abia Mujere as the province’s new acting chairman replacing Ziyambi.

Mujere took over the vice chairman post on a technicality following Nduna’s ouster.

He is a dark horse and is unlikely to stand in the polls to choose a substantive chairman.

He is so unpopular that he lost elections to little-known Bramson Mungofa before the winner decided to relinquish the position.