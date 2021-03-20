Neighbour (47) Rapes Two Girls Aged, 6 And 7 On Same Day

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A 47-year-old man from Beitbridge has been arrested after he allegedly raped two girls aged six and seven on the same day.

Patson Stewart (47) of 3636 Mfelandawonye in Dulivhadzimo is now in remand prison awaiting trial.

Police opposed the granting of bail to Stewart with the investigating officer Allen Kurado telling court there was overwhelming evidence against the accused.

According to the State outline, the two kids were able to identify Stewart’s pants he wore on March 6 this year, the day of the alleged rape.

Stewart, who is physically challenged and walks with a limp, called the young girls who are his neighbours into his room where he allegedly raped them, one after the other.

Neighbours found the minors, who cannot be named on ethical reasons, naked in his room.

The State, led by Ronald Mugwagwa, further said chances were high that Stewart may intimidate the minors considering he was their neighbour.

Resident magistrate Toyindepi Zhou presided over the matter.