Neighbour in comma 5 days after knobkerrie attack over devoured crop

Matabeleland North Correspondent

Victoria Falls: A Victoria Falls man is still lying unconscious in hospital, five days after a neighbour attacked him with a knobkerrie accusing him of letting his cattle stray into and devouring the assailant’s maize crop.

Lungisani Weza of Chidobe village is being treated for head injuries and fractured ribs at Victoria Falls hospital.

His attacker, Fanuel Sibanda (40) has been charged with attempted murder.

Sibanda this week appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Rangarirai Gakanje who denied him bail.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to January 23.

The court heard that Weza had been transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo because of his serious condition as he had not regained consciousness.

Details of the case are that on Monday this week, Weza’s herd of cattle broke into Sibanda’s field and destroyed the maize crop.

“The two had a misunderstanding,” said prosecutor Onias Nyathi.

“On January 7, the accused was at the complainant Lungisani Weza’s homestead when the two had a misunderstanding. He struck him several times on the head and ribs using a knobkerrie. This was after the complainant’s cattle entered the accused’s field and ate crops.”

A report was made to the police leading to Sibanda’s arrest.