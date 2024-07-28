Neighbours speak after Marondera man kills wife, son before attempting suicide

Spread This News

By Tinei Tuhwe

IN a tragic incident of domestic violence, Ezekiel Chibvongodze, (29) allegedly murdered his wife, Mitchel Evelyn Katakwe (26) and their six-year-old son, Kimley Tawananyasha, by stabbing them multiple times with an okapi knife while they were asleep.

During a recent visit to Marondera in Nyameni area, sources who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com revealed that the exact reason for the murder is still unknown, but Chibvongodze wrote a letter blaming his wife’s mother for controlling their marriage.

Others revealed that he suspected his wife of infidelity and attempted to commit suicide by drinking rat poison after the incident, but he failed.

After murdering his family he then surrendered himself to the police and was hospitalized under police guard.

On July 23, 2024, Chibvongodze appeared before Marondera Regional Magistrate Panashe Matongo, facing charges of murdering his wife and six-year-old son.

Accused person was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to August 6.

According to the allegations, Chibvongodze’s actions were motivated by his unfounded suspicions of his wife’s infidelity.

In an exclusive interview with New Zimbabwe.com, fellow tenants and Tawananyasha’s teacher shared their traumatic experiences and insights into the brutal murder of Katakwe and Tawananyasha.

Egenia Bhainai, a fellow tenant, described the tragic event saying she heard strange sounds as the now deceased persons met their fate.

“I heard a strange noise and the deceased calling for help, saying she was being killed by her husband with a knife. I tried to open the door, but it was locked from the inside

“I then stood by the door, and when it opened, I rushed to my room, afraid I might be killed too.”

When the door was opened Katakwe managed to escape but fell on the doorstep due to excessive bleeding.

After rushing to neighbours for help, Bhainai returned to find that Katakwe was no longer lying on the doorstep.

She then rushed into the room, only to find Tawananyasha lifeless on his knees with a knife in his back. Tragically, they soon discovered Katakwe’s lifeless body near their neighbour’s well.

Bhainai advised women to exit troubled marriages to avoid such tragic incidents, emphasising that it’s better to leave early rather than wait until it’s too late.

Patuma Machekano, Tawananyasha’s teacher, expressed shock and trauma, blaming the father for involving children in their disputes.

She encouraged seeking third-party help to settle disputes.

“I am still in shock. I blame the father for involving children in their disputes. We need to seek third-party help to settle disputes,” she said.

Kashmar Ziyera, Egenia’s husband and fellow tenant, also revealed that the murder was premeditated.

He revealed that Chibvongodze purchased an okapi knife in Marondera town and returned home, waiting for his wife and son to fall asleep before brutally stabbing them multiple times.

Ziyera highlighted the need for proactive measures to curb domestic violence.

“Organisations, schools, churches, and the government must conduct awareness campaigns in order to curb cases of domestic violence.We need to be proactive, not reactive,” he said.