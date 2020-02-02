Nelson Chamisa Turns 42

TODAY, MDC President turned 42. He was born in 1978.

Birthday wishes came from all corners of the globe as the people mostly MDC supporters congratulated the main opposition leader for fighting for democracy.

Writing on Twitter; Chamisa said. Nelson Chamisa @ 42..Today in 1978 I was given a special gift from God. I thank God as I thank you all my dear friends for standing with me through it all. We have fought and won many battles. We will fight more, win more and even celebrate more. Better days are coming! #Godisinit