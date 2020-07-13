New Zimbabwe.com

Nelson Mandela’s daughter Zindzi dies at 59
Zindzi Mandela

13th July 2020
BBC

Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South Africa’s anti-apartheid icons Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has died, public broadcaster SABC has reported.

She died in Johannesburg on Monday morning aged 59.

The death has been confirmed by a family source, SABC reports.

She was the South African ambassador to Denmark at the time of her death. The cause of her death was not immediately revealed.

She was Nelson Mandela’s sixth child and his second with Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

