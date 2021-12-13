Nemaisa Home Attack Informer In The Dock

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

THE man who mistakenly gave the address for Joseph Nemaisa’s house to armed robbers, Shine Nyamhunga, appeared in court Saturday.

Nyamhunga allegedly intended to supply the address for his boss but instead missed the target and gave that of the retired CID detective which resulted in three of the robbers being shot dead.

The 21-year-old employed by Top Parts and Tyres company appeared before magistrate Judith Taruvinga.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to December 28, 2021.

The complainant is Fadzanai Musarurwa of Chadcombe but the gang intended to rob Patience Matonzi.

Allegations are that on December 6 this year, Nyamhunga and his accomplices planned to go and rob Matonzi.

Nyamhunga allegedly gave the gang of five armed robbers directions to execute their mission.

They however got lost and went to Nemaisa’s residence, five houses away from their intended target.

They waited outside until Musarurwa, who they thought was Matinzi, arrived home.

It is alleged that complainant (Musarurwa) arrived at her residence and saw three male adults who were walking near her house.

She then closed the gate, parked her car and entered the sitting room through the main door and she closed the door behind her and sat on the sofa with her family.

The state alleges that after about five minutes, she heard her dogs barking viciously and she then instructed her brother Masimba Musarurwa to lock the main door.

Court papers say as her brother was locking the door, they realised someone was forcing to open the same door.

Nemaisa’s son then quickly phoned his father and informed him that there were intruders at the house.

The whole family retreated to their bedrooms and the complainant went into the toilet where she locked herself from inside.

The gang forced open the main door to the house using crow bars and screw drivers.

Five unknown accused persons entered the house and began assaulting everyone in the rooms, forced them to lie down and demanded to see Musarurwa.

The complainant decided to come out of the toilet and she was also assaulted on the face using open hands and she discovered that two of the accused persons were armed with rifles and they demanded for money.

Complainant led them to the bedroom where she handed over US$850 00.

The gang ransacked the house taking valuables.

It is alleged that when the accused persons were about to leave the premises Nemaisa arrived at the scene armed with a 9mm Stribog pistol.

A fierce exchange of gunfire ensued, Nemaisa firing from outside through the window, whilst criminals were firing indiscriminately from inside.

Nemaisa fatally shot Brian Koga Tendere, Charles Chirara and Tariro Gora and two of robbers managed to escape.

It later emerged that the gang comprised of dangerous criminals, Zimbabwe National Army officers and a former police officer who has since appeared in court.