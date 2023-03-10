Nengomasha appointed SRC director general

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S sports regulatory body, the Sports and Recreation Commission board has announced the appointment of Elleta Nengomasha as the body’s new director-general.

The Sports Commission has been operating without a substantive director-general since the suspension of Prince Mupazviriho in November 2022.

Nengomasha will take over the reins with effect from April 1, according to a statement from the Sports Commission chairman, Gerald Mlotshwa.

“The Board of Commissioners of the Sports and Recreation Commission (‘SRC’) advises that following the approval of its recommendations by the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts & Recreation, Dr. K L Coventry, and with the consent of His Excellency, The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr. E D Mnangagwa, it has, in terms of Section 24 of the Sports and Recreation Act, appointed Ms. Elleta Nengomasha as the Director-General of the SRC.

“The appointment is with effect from 1st April 2023. Ms Nengomasha was previously the Director of Business Development, Marketing and Corporate Communications of the SRC,” said Mlotshwa.

Nengomasha replaces Sebastian Garikai, who had been the acting director general for the past two years.

Before the latest appointment, Nengomasha previously held the post of director of business development, marketing and corporate communications in the organisation.

Mlotshwa said Garikai will revert to his position of Director of Sport and Recreation Development.

Nengomasha’s appointment comes at a time the SRC has been under scrutiny following its decision to suspend the ZIFA board which resulted in the country being suspended from international football by FIFA due to third-party interference.

The suspension has resulted in local teams being barred from international competitions while FIFA has also frozen funding for local football activities.