Nengomasha: Orlando Pirates utility player Marshall Munetsi destined to become Zimbabwe captain

Kaizer Chiefs legend Tenashe Nengomasha says Orlando Pirates utility player Marshall Munetsi is a modern defender who is suitable in many positions.

The Zimbabwe international has proved to be a reliable versatile player for the Buccaneers having made 12 appearances in all domestic competitions this season.

Former Zimbabwe captain Nengomasha believes that Munetsi is amongst the Zimbabwean players, who have the quality to add value to the brand of the national team and achieve big things.

“This is a Golden Generation, I can tell you, and I am so sure they will not let the nation down,” Nengomasha told The Herald.

“Marshall Munetsi stands out among those players, I can see the future captain of the Warriors in that boy,” he continued.

Munetsi has been featuring for the Warriors of Zimbabwe during their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying campaign.

“He is composed and authoritative, he can play in many positions in the defence, central defence, the holding midfield role, among three defenders, he is a joy to watch,” he added.

Pirates coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has used Munetsi in defence and midfield for the Soweto giants.

“He is the modern defender, and he doesn’t only win the ball back but plays it to a teammate to start the attack, and that’s what you want in today’s football,” he concluded.

Munetsi is expected to be included in the Zimbabwe squad for their final Afcon qualifier against Congo Brazzaville next month.