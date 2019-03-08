Nengomasha weighs on Katsande’s Chiefs woes

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe international and Kaizer Chiefs legend and former midfielder, Tinashe Nengomasha, has argued compatriot Willard Katsande to reinvent his game following his dramatic loss of form at the South African club.

Katsande has found himself on the sidelines in the South African club’s last three games and surprisingly got 25 minutes in the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates last month.

The 33 year-old former Highway and Ajax Cape Town midfielder, who has in the past been an ever present feature in the Kaizer Chiefs lineup, has managed 24 domestic appearances, with Amakhosi playing six games without him.

Katsande’s loss of form at Kaizer Chiefs ultimately cost him his place in the Warriors squad announced early this week ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo on March 24.

Nengomasha, who played in a similar role for Amakhosi during this 10-year spell at the club, believes Katsande, 33, may have to reinvent himself in order to win back his place in the Kaizer Chiefs side.

“It has come as a surprise that he’s not playing because with winning possession, he is probably the best in the country. But these days coaches look at assists, pass completion and goals from midfielders,” Nengomasha told the South African football publication Soccer Laduma.

Ernst Middendorp, who took over as Kaizer Chiefs coach in December prefers to use George Maluleka as the team’s central midfielder. Maluleka has also taken the captain’s armband form Katsande.

“I know Ernst, and believe me when I say it doesn’t take too much to please him,” Nengomasha said.

“By the way, I don’t think this is a case of Chiefs preparing for life without Katsande – maybe he is probably not delivering at the end of the day. You know that coaches come with different ideas and requirements.

“I see now they are using ball players instead of typical holding midfielders like Willard. My guess is that’s what the coach wants. The team hasn’t been winning trophies and Willard has been there in those three years where there has been nothing,” Nengomasha concluded.