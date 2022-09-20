Net closes on notorious Midlands armed robbers; 11 arrested, vehicles and firearms recovered

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested 11 suspected armed robbers who have been terrorising people in Midlands province.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the development.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police is updating the public on the arrest of eleven suspects behind a spate of serious offences that affected mostly Gweru Rural Police District. The offences include armed robberies, murder, unlawful possession of firearms and unlawful entry and theft,” he said.

The eleven were identified as London Ncube aged (42), Judge Dube aged (63), Complete Mpofu (39), Petros Chivava (42), Admire Mpofu (18), Bukhosi Mkandla(22), of London Farm, Gweru, Evans Muzabani (20), Witness Nkomazana (22) of Rubi, Tawedzerwa Zhou (27 )of Zvishavane, Evans Chikwenya (21) of Shurugwi and Brian Ncube (24) of Mambo in Gweru.

Police recovered a Nissan Vanette motor vehicle robbed from Shurugwi, a Honda Civic motor vehicle which was being used in the commission of the crimes, seven firearms including a pistol, three Bruno rifles, 3×303 riffles and an assortment of live rounds of ammunition, 15 cellphones, television sets, gas cylinders, a cutting torch and cash US $1785-00.

“The investigation established that the Pistol had been smuggled into the country, one rifle had been lent to the suspect by a firearm licence holder while five had been stolen during robbery cases.

“The suspects have since been taken to court where Judge Dube was charged for unlawful possession of ammunition. Petros Chivava was charged for lending a firearm to an unauthorised person. Admire Mpofu and Bukhosi Mkandla were charged with murder and were remanded in custody to 22 September 2022.

Evans Buzabani and Witness Nkomazana are being charged for 10 cases of unlawful entry and theft and were remanded in custody to 24/09/22. The remaining suspects are facing 10 armed robbery cases and murder and were remanded in custody to 30 September 2022,” he said.