Netflix launches first African podcast with industry heavyweights

By IOL

African personalities including comedian Celeste Ntuli, actress Connie Chiume and film-makers Jayan Moodley and Retti Ramaphakela are among the stars to feature in a new podcast by streaming platform Netflix.

“Never Late | African Time” debuts on Wednesday, May 4, and will see award-winning radio broadcaster, Andy Maqondwana, who hosts the “Feel Good with Andy Maqondwana” show on Kaya FM, and 947’s Zweli Mbhele, who hosts “NightsWithZweli” and the “Top 40”, around a table in conversations with celebrated on-screen actors and actresses from around the continent as well as film directors and producers.

It seems viewers can expect a whole lot of laughter, “WTF!” and inspiring moments from “Never Late | African Time”, as Maqondwana and Mbhele have candid talks with Africa’s foremost talent who speak all things industry and share their personal stories as performers in and away from the limelight.

The five-episode podcast is available on the AfricaOnNetflix official YouTube page, as well as Spotify and Apple.

Viewers can tune in to a new episode released every Wednesday, with the podcast available in video and audio formats.

Other guests on the podcast include award-winning Kenyan actress Catherine Kamau Karanja, Nigerian actress and media personality Nancy Isime, and South African thespian Israel Matseke-Zulu.

Mbhele took to Twitter to share the news: “Blessings on blessings ��� Introducing the first ever Netflix Africa podcast that includes myself and some of the continent’s incredibly talented creators and legends. Stories. African unity. And so much more! Never Late | African Time is coming to you May 4.”

Judging from the response on social media, tweeps are excited and can’t wait for the release.

@hlengz_hms commented: “May the 4 will indeed be with us this year! I can’t wait. This looks great! Congrats Zweli!”

@smashafrika wrote: “The swag is 1000% Congratulations on the win Zweli.”

And @MamaThatoy said: “Imagine my two fave radio presenters on this one show heeeeeeeelang️.”

In a separate tweet, former YoTV presenter and entrepreneur Hulisani Ravele said: “Congratulations @andymaqondwana @TheZweli! Incredible broadcasters, and humans, doing incredible things, love to see it!”

To which Maqondwana responded: “Thank you my Huli I love you.”

And Mbhele replied: “ Thank you Huli. What a time!”