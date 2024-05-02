Netherlands crush Zimbabwe’s Women T20 World Cup debut dream

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

The Lady Chevrons dream of playing the 2024 Women’s World Cup which is scheduled for Bangladesh in September was shuttered on Wednesday with a 14-run defeat to the Netherlands at the ongoing World Cup Qualifier in the United Arab Emirates.

Lady Chevrons’ defeat was the third one at the tournament where they only managed one win over host United Arab Emirates.

Zimbabwe succumbed to its other two defeats in the hands of minor Vanuatu and Ireland.

Starting with fielding after losing the toss, Zimbabwe started strong as they eliminated the Oranges’ top bats lady Iris Zwilling early, however, this was not enough as other batters came to the party, helping the side to push for 136 runs for 6 wickets.

A poor performance with the bat once again cost Lady Chevrons who failed to chase 136, as they were restricted to 121 runs in 20 overs.

Batters Modester Mupachikwa and Josephine Nkomo did well for Zimbabwe as they posted 39 runs which somehow was not enough as the Netherlands countered by grabbing three wickets inside the Powerplay.

In the other group B match played Ireland progressed to the semi-finals with a 9 wickets win over Vanuatu on Wednesday evening, joining Sri Lanka who also made it through in group A after beating Uganda by 67 runs.

In the semi-finals group A number one faces group B number 2 while Group B number One plays group A number 2.

The tournament will see the top two teams occupying the remaining two slots at the 2024 T20 World Cup to be played in Bangladesh this September.