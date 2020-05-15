NetOne boss, board members arrested by ZACC

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

NETONE chief executive officer (CEO) Lazarus Muchenje and some board members have been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

The group is facing criminal abuse of office charges.

ZACC spokesperson, John Makamure confirmed the incident saying more details will be availed.

“I confirm that Muchenje has been arrested as well as some board members. However, I’m not in a position to give the actual number of those arrested at the moment but the suspects are facing seven counts of criminal abuse of office,” Makamure told NewZimbabwe.com.

“I cannot also divulge more details regarding the seven counts at the moment.”

However, unconfirmed reports say seven board members were arrested together with Muchenje.

It is also being reported that the suspects are currently being held at Avondale police station.