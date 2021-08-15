NetOne Comes To The Rescue Of Binga School

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

LEADING mobile network service provider, Netone has started building state of the art school blocks, offices and teachers accommodation at Bunsiwa Primary School in Binga district in Matebeleland North province.

The project which is part of the company’s Corporate Social Investment portfolio will benefit over 220 students and teachers who has been learning under deplorable conditions.

In an interview with New Zimbabwe.com, NetOne Acting Head of Marketing and Public Relations Dennis Chagonda said the company has an obligation to assist government in community building and development.

“As NetOne , we seek to assist the government in delivering equal access to education for all. Bunsiwa Primary has a population of over 220 students but has only twenty –three sets of chairs and desks. This means about 200 students have nothing to use and spend a better part of their learning day under a tree,” said Chagonda.

The Acting Head of Marketing and Public Relations said the company is also providing the school will ICT equipment such as computers, printers and Wi-Fi.

“COVID-19 has exposed us in terms of the technology gaps between rural learners and their urban counterparts. We have in our plan as a corporate measure to reduce the gap through the provision of ICTs to make E-learning possible. The block in question is at the foundation level with construction set to kick start in less than two weeks,” he said.

The school was identified during the commissioning of Nachulwe Base station earlier this year.

“It was then that NetOne team of Public Relations Practitioners identified the need in the community. The issues was highlighted to the relevant authorities prompting a needs assessment towards assisting the school,”

“We thank the Ministry of Information Communication Technology Postal and Courier Services for always coming through for us and the support they give to the company. Without their support making meaningful community impact will be very difficult,” added Chagonda