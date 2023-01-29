NetOne employees arrested for stealing airtime worth ZW$565million, vendors part of syndicate

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

FOUR NetOne employees have been arrested after they milked their employer of airtime worth ZW$600 million in a suspected cyber crime, before they splashed their loot on various properties including cars.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Primrose Maireti (32), James Mwanza (35), Kumbulani Nyapfumbi (30) and Simbarashe Mandimutsira (27) who allegedly teamed up with airtime dealers in the scam.

Nyathi said the four are facing fraud and cyber crime related charges.

“NetOne employees were sharing the loot with the airtime dealers,” said Nyathi.

A statement released Saturday said the four would allegedly steal pin-less credit airtime and then sell it at a higher discount than the company to dealers.

Police detectives teamed up with NetOne Loss Control and Fraud Management Unit to track the suspects leading to the arrest of Mwanza.

According to police, investigations made so far have unearthed that Mwanza received ZW$50 million worth of pin-less airtime from the deal.”

Upon being interrogated, Mwanza allegedly implicated Maireti and others.

Nyathi said investigations have revealed that a total of ZW$565 999 964 worth of airtime was stolen from December 3 2022 to 19th January this year.

“Police have since recovered a Honda Fit motor vehicle registration number AFW 6813 from Nyapfumbi, which was bought through the loot.

“Investigations have also revealed that he bought a residential stand for US$11 000 and another Honda Fit vehicle chassis number GE6-1744428 for US$3 971. The vehicle is on its way from Japan,” said Nyathi.

He said the police will ensure that company employees and their accomplices face the full wrath of the law for fraudulent activities.