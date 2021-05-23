NetOne Honoured As Best Service Provider In CCAZ Awards

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

ONE of the top three mobile network operators, NetOne has won the Contact Centre Association of Zimbabwe (CCAZ) organised Best Service Award in the telecommunications sector for the southern region.

The state-owned company was announced winner during the recently held Southern Region Service Excellence Awards.

The prestigious awards recognise, promote and reward excellence, professionalism and outstanding achievements in all the sectors.

According to the award’s citation, NetOne was recognised for its quality network service and customer-centric offering.

Commenting on the achievement, the company’s Acting Head of Communications Dennis Chagonda said; “As NetOne, we take pride in putting our customers first and ensuring that we deliver quality products and services through a quality network with ubiquitous connectivity and super-fast data speeds.

“We have also been growing our electronic platforms which promote added convenience to our customers as they can do multiple transactions within the comfort of their homes, real-time, on-demand and on the go through our One Money product.”

Chagonda encouraged customers to use the mobile network’s 24-hour contact centre for any assistance.

“Providing superior service excellence to our customers remains a key focus area for us as we seek to wow and delight our customers always. Where customer queries arise, we aim for First Contact Resolution. Our responsiveness and commitment to resolving the issues speedily are central to our success,” said Chagonda.