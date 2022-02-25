NetOne In Shocking Data Tariff Hike

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

TELECOMMUNICATIONS service provider, NetOne has, with immediate effect, increased Internet data charges by more than 100%.

The new tariffs, which became effective Friday February 25, 2022, will see the popular One-Fi 10 gigabyte (GB) monthly package which previously cost $6 500 now costing $16 250 while 25GB are now pegged at $40 700.

One-Fi Ultra 50GB now attracts $81 400 and One-Fi Extreme 80GB costs a whopping $99 000.

The development is likely to push cost of doing business up, inhibit growth of online transactions, while curtailing the spread of the virtual learning culture among Zimbabweans.

Social media was abuzz with internet users complaining over the exorbitant tariff charges hike by the quasi-parastatal in which government has a 30% shareholding.

In a notice in response to the public outcry, NetOne said: “ln light to the recent tariff reviews, NetOne would like to thank our valued customers for your feedback which is greatly appreciated and is of paramount importance to us. We are in the process of looking into all the concerns that you have raised and we will keep you posted on further developments.”