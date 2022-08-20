NetOne launches music and video streaming platform

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

Mobile telecoms firm, Netone has moved to plug out piracy with the launch of digital music and video streaming platform Rumbidzo/ Khulekani which is designed for gospel musicians.

The streaming platform allows gospel artist to upload their music and is only accessible to Netone subscribers.

This complements the existing streaming platforms like YouTube and Spotify which have become synonymous with artist.

At the turn of the millennium, musicians have been reaping losses due to piracy and the streaming platform will fill in the void.

Netone group chief executive Raphael Mushanawani hailed the ground-breaking move saying there will be a framework to renumerate gospel artists.

“Netone derives value from the artist. May I take this moment to encourage my team to engage artists and come up with a framework that is a win-win situation. We have to make sure artists to reap rewards from their content,” said Mushanawani.

The lowest streaming package will go for ZWL20 and musicians will directly reap from the profits calculated by a number of streams.

The application fills in the gap that had been occupied by music selling company like Gramma Records which is credited for setting up musicians through payment of royalties.

Gospel musicians, who have been in the shadows of their secular counterparts with erratic airplay and few endorsements will harvest from the application.

Gospel Musician Thembalami commended the move saying he hopes artists will generate more income.

“This is a great initiative by the company. We hope it will benefit us as artists and entice us to give our exclusive content to the platform,” said Thembalami.