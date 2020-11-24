NetOne launches top up service

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

MOBILE Telecommunications company, NetOne Friday launched the Electronic Top Up Service, an electronic airtime distribution service that allows customers to buy and distribute airtime virtually.

Speaking at the launch ceremony in Bulawayo, NetOne Zone Commander for Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and South Provinces Elmah Dube said the introduction of the E-Top Up was in line with the company’s technological advancement policy.

“The world is evolving towards environmentally friendly business practices, and Net One fully intends to stand up and be counted in such endeavours. E-Top Up is now the turnkey solution towards ensuring that we keep the environment clean by going paperless,” said Dube.

She said no float charges will be charged when distributing the airtime.

“We also ensured there are no charges when sending float (airtime) to other dealers or vendors or on a vendor to vendor transfers. What is sent is what is received and sold,” said Dube.

The service can easily be accessed via USSD code *519#.

“Many of you here have already embraced this service and are enjoying great convenience and benefits in the distribution of airtime,” said Dube.

He said the mobile operator has also introduced a discount of 11% with a minimum order quantity valued at only $1,000.

“We have already created a support network to ensure that the transactions are flawless. Indeed, challenges were experienced at inception, but these have been addressed and efficiency has been restored,” added Dube.