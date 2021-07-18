NetOne Lunches One World Album

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

LEADING mobile network service provider, NetOne has launched a compilation album titled, One World.

Eight songs from the album were produced by local artists such as Tinashe Magacha, Hip Hop star Natasha Muz, and multi-talented artist John Cole.

Other musicians featuring on the album which can be accessed on One TV channel on YouTube and Facebook also include Dendera king Allan Chimbetu and Afro-fusion artist Mbeu.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, NetOne acting head marketing Dennis Chagonda said members of the public can access the One Album on the company’s new online Television Channel One TV.

“We are very excited having launched OneAlbum on NetOne’s new online TV channel. OneTV’s strategy is to broadcast shareable, interactive, and sustained content that will motivate the customer to want to always be in touch with its brand,” said Chagonda.

He said digital content has become imperative and useful in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic which has affected the revenue for artists.

“Consumption of digital content has greatly increased over the past few years and was further accelerated by the 2019 novel Corona virus-induced lockdown restrictions that left artists without income sources as gatherings were sanctioned up to now, hence digital is the way to go.

“Viewers can go to our OneTV channel on YouTube and Facebook for highly entertaining content which we will continue to showcase as the programme gathers momentum,” he said.

Apart from informing, educating, and entertaining, Chagonda said the platform will also be used to broadcast NetOne products.

“The platform is a great tool for creating brand awareness as an increasing number of people are spending a lot of time on the platform thus interaction with NetOne related content is most likely. The platform can result in a positive impact on NetOne’s market share and revenue,” added Chagonda.