NetOne continues fight over plush Harare house with former CEO Muchenje  

By Darlington Gatsi

A LEGAL battle in which NetOne is seeking to evict its former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lazarous Muchenje from his lavish company house is set to continue later this month at the High Court.

Justice Samuel Deme postponed hearing of an application for condonation by NetOne to 24 November after the company asked for more time.

NetOne is seeking to evict Muchenje from his Borrowdale residence, arguing that he is no longer its employee.

Muchenje occupies the Borrowdale property which he obtained through a lease agreement between him and one Paradzai Chakona who represented NetOne without the approval of the board.

On Thursday, Justice Deme postponed the hearing to 24 November after NetOne asked for time to consult and make further submissions.

The mobile telecoms service provider rejected court’s options for the matter to be struck off the roll pending further submissions or postponement to next year.

NetOne objected, arguing the matter had been before the courts for long and had to be concluded before the end of the judicial year.