NetOne’s back to basics strategy pays off as firm’s product offerings gain ground

By Alois Vinga

ZIMBABWE’S second largest mobile telecoms operator, NetOne’s back to basics strategy continues to pay off as reflected by the recent Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) third quarter sector performance report which shows the firm’s product offerings are gaining considerable ground.

The report says that NetOne recorded the biggest growth in active subscriptions which saw a leap from a second quarter figure of 2, 7 million to 3 million in the third quarter registering an 11 % increase.

The performance comes at a time when NetOne is in the process of implementing its “back to basics” strategy which is focused on four key strategic objectives which are: quality network, quality distribution and quality contact centre and quality balance sheet.

The POTRAZ report also shows that while Econet and Telecel lost market share by 1.3% and 0.1% respectively in terms of mobile subscribers, NetOne gained market share by 1.4%.

“NetOne also gained market share of internet and data usage by 2.5% at a time when, Econet and Telecel lost market share under the category 2.3% and 0.2% respectively. This means that NetOne is slowly gaining market footprint for data/Internet services,” said POTRAZ.

The regulator attributed the factor to the reason prompting NetOne’s subscription base to increase by 10% during the quarter under review.

NetOne’s OneMoney also recorded the highest growth in active mobile money subscriptions from 335 132 subscribers to 428,529 subscribers registering a 28 % increase. The product’s market share also grew from 4.8% to 6 %.

Last month, NetOne also scooped the best customer service award in the Mobile Telecommunications Sector at the Contact Centre Association of Zimbabwe’s 8th Service Excellence Awards.

The company’s chief executive, Lazarus Muchenje attributed the honour to the back to basics strategy payoff.

“The service excellence recognition is a testament that our Back to Basic pillars, one of which is Quality Contact Centre and Quality Service are working well. Providing superior service excellence to our customers remains a key focus area for us as we seek to woo and delight our customers always,” he said.