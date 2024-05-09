Neville Mutsvangwa to appear in court Friday as police finally confirm arrest

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Paul Nyathi has confirmed the arrest of former Presidential Advisor Christopher Mutsvangwa’s son, Neville, for illegal trade in foreign currency and further revealed that he will appear in court on Friday.

Neville was picked up from his Mt Pleasant home by ZRP’s CID officers in dramatic fashion on Wednesday.

He stands accused of illegally trading government’s new ZiG currency against the much favoured US dollar. A WhatsApp status Neville posted before his arrest indicated that he was trading at ZiG18.75 for US$1.

The recently introduced, “gold-backed” currency is currently trading at ZiG14 per US dollar.

RELATED: Zanu PF big shots Mutsvangwas’ son, Neville arrested

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Neville Sunungurai Mutsvangwa (44), Elias Majachani (45) and Simbarashe Tichingana (38) for contravening section 14 (1) of the Bank Use Promotion and Suppression of Money Laundering Act, Chapter 24:24.

“The trio is expected to appear in court on 10th May 2024,” said Nyathi.

Section 41 (1) states that: “No person other than a financial institution or moneylender shall exchange any negotiable instrument for cash at a premium.”

Neville’s mother, Monica is reported to have vouched for her son’s innocence, declaring that the arrest was politically motivated.

She is reported to have accused the police of taking advantage of her absence on international duty to arrest him.

Neville and his accomplices are part of over 100 traders arrested in an ongoing blitz against money changers across the country.

The blitz is meant to deter would be money changers.