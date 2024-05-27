Neville Mutsvangwa to spend more time in jail; judge recuses self from case for “personal reasons”

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

Neville Mutsvangwa, son of Zanu PF bigshots Monica and Christopher will further languish in jail after High Court judge Esther Muremba recused herself from his case citing “personal reasons”.

His docket has been referred back to the registrar of the High Court.

Mutsvangwa (44) was locked up on allegations of forex trading and money laundering almost three weeks ago.

Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi initially denied him bail before he mounted an appeal at the High Court.

His bail ruling was set for last Wednesday but the Investigating Officer’s typed record of proceedings was missing from the docket and the case was postponed.