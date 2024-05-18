Neville Mutsvangwa’s High Court bail appeal ruling set for Wednesday

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

TOP Zanu PF politicians, Christopher and Monica Mutsvangwa’s son Neville, who is currently locked up on allegations of dealing in foreign currency and money laundering, among other criminal charges, will know his fate next Wednesday when the High Court is expected to hand down ruling on his bail appeal.

Neville Mutsvangwa (44) is jointly charged with Simbarashe Tichingana and Ellis Majachani.

Accused persons were recently denied bail by the lower court, which ruled they were a flight risk.

The trio is represented by lawyer Josephine Sande who told the High Court that Magistrate Dennis Mangosi erred in denying her clients bail yet there was no evidence to prove commission of an offence placed before him.

“What we believe as lawyers is bail is a constitutional right and everyone is entitled to bail

“There are no compelling reasons that justify the detention of the accused persons. The State has no evidence whatsoever except the visa cards and the gadgets that they purport to have retrieved from the accused persons,” she said.

Sande said the State has not shown any proof that indeed her clients “were trading in cash, externalising cash and were dealing in currency.”

“There is no evidence. Mere possession of credit cards is not illegal, and we think our clients are proper candidates for bail and they are entitled to this bail.

“We hope the court would see that the justice of the case prevails, and the State cannot abuse the system and deny the accused bail,” the lawyer said after court adjourned.

According to the State, sometime in May 2024, CID Commercial Crimes Division Northern Region received information which they processed into intelligence.

The Intelligence indicated that Mumba Money Transfer, the unregistered company owned and founded by Mutsvangwa, was offering services as a money transfer agent and dealing in currency.

Acting on the information the police obtained a warrant for search and seizure before they raided Mutsvangwa’s residence and his company before they arrested the trio.

The State alleges that the three were caught in possession of gadgets and documents linking them to the offences.

Mutsvangwa is facing another separate case of breaching telecommunication regulations after he was found in possession of an unlicensed Starlink router.