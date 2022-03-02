New Ambassador For Harare As Pakistan Seeks Stronger Zim Ties

Spread This News

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday stressed the need to “resuscitate, reinforce political, economic and defence” relations with Zimbabwe and other African countries.

“Pakistan desires for remarkable relations with African Countries under the ‘Engage Africa’ Policy”, he said while talking to Pakistan’s newly-designated Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Murad Baseer, who called on him at Parliament House.

Sanjrani underlined the excellent bilateral relations with Harare that predate Zimbabwe’s Independence in 1980. The meeting discussed ways for strengthening ties with Zimbabwe and other African Nations.

There are substantial investment opportunities in Pakistan and efforts should be made to draw the attention of the Zimbabwean and African investors through effective diplomacy towards Pakistan’s friendly investment policies, he added.

Murad Baseer, the newly designated envoy to Zimbabwe reiterated his commitment to effectively represent Pakistan’s soft image at the international fora.

While discussing bilateral ties with Zimbabwe, Chairman Senate also highlighted Pakistan’s assistance in the establishment of the Zimbabwe Air Force after its independence.

Discussing the bilateral trade between the two countries of about US18.41 million dollars (2021), Sanjrani urged to encourage B2B (Business-to-Business) interaction for improved bilateral trade.

Sanjrani underscored that Pakistan’s exports to Zimbabwe in 2019 stood at 10.4 million dollars, adding that productive measures needed to be taken to increase Islamabad’s export to Harare.