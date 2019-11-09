New BAZ board should promote Zim rulers’ interests – Mutodi

By Leopold Munhende

DEPUTY Information Minister, Energy Mutodi has urged newly appointed Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) board members also comprising war veterans to promote the interests of the country’s governing authorities he said represented the aspirations of ordinary Zimbabweans.

The controversial top government official was speaking during the board’s induction in Harare Friday.

The event was presided over by substantive Information Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa.

“So, the board which we are putting in office today must perform an oversight role and guarantee corporate governance practices ensuring that managers stick to their role of increasing the value of the firm.

“The board must give a strategic direction to the firm that reflects the interests of those in power, whose views and opinions reflect the expectations of the electorate,” said Mutodi.

The new 11 member BAZ board also has some five liberation war veterans.

Board chairman Charles Manzi Sibanda, Ambassador Boniface Chidyausiku, Rodin Mzyyece and Siphiwe Mamvura, all fought in the war for liberation.

During the induction ceremony, each one of them detailed how they have been loyal to Zimbabwe from the war era when they fought to bring independence.

The board also comprises ex-Zanu PF MP and one-time top police officer Oliver Mandipaka,

Jonathan Mapinda, Audrey Chihota (journalist and media lecturer), Tendayi Chakanyuka (broadcaster), Victoria Mamvura, Vimbai Nyakudya, and Vusumuzi Khumalo (Chief Mabhikwa) make up the board.

The new board has the task of licensing broadcasters after some four years of BAZ not performing its constitutional duties due to its absence.

The last BAZ body was dissolved in 2015 meaning there has not been any board to call for applications as per the dictates of the Broadcasting Services Act.

Selection of successful applicants has been marred by accusations of nepotism and bias towards Zanu PF aligned individuals and companies.

Zanu PF has maintained a tight grip on the broadcasting sector since independence.