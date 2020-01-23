New CEO stands by 737 MAX, eyeing reset at troubled Boeing

AFP

Boeing Chief Executive David Calhoun sought to pivot from a bruising period of crisis and scandal on Wednesday, pledging a renewed commitment to safety and transparency and endorsing the long-term viability of the 737 MAX plane.

“I commit to you to be more accessible than the team has been,” Calhoun said at the outset of an hour-long conference call with reporters, the first such event with a Boeing executive since the MAX was grounded in March following two deadly crashes.

Calhoun vowed a “safety first” culture and promised investment in the firm’s engineers, who critics say have lost influence in the company’s zeal to boost its share price.

Without safety “there is no shareholder value, there is no profit-sharing,” Calhoun said a day after the company’s decision to push back the timeframe for the MAX’s return until at least midyear.

Calhoun reaffirmed his commitment to the MAX, saying “I believe in this airplane” and pointing to positive feedback from pilots as he dismissed speculation it could be grounded permanently.

A former General Electric and Blackstone Group executive who has been on the Boeing board since 2009, Calhoun took the corner office at Boeing this month after the company ousted Dennis Muilenburg in December.

Analysts have broadly supported the move, although some have questioned whether Calhoun’s lengthy board tenure makes him an ideal agent of change.

The appearance came ahead of the first flight of the Boeing 777X, a key step in trying to jump-start a new model that has missed earlier deadlines.

Late Wednesday Boeing said the first flight, scheduled for Thursday, would be delayed “due to weather” but the company was assessing a possible Friday flight.

Sources have said the flight is scheduled to leave from Seattle, where rain was forecast for Thursday.

Calhoun’s appearance also came hours after bruising comments from US President Donald Trump, who called Boeing a “very disappointing company” because of the MAX crisis.