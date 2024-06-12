New Cricket Ground for Mutare 

Spread This News

ZIMBABWE Cricket is set to build a new cricket ground in Mutare.

This will be the second cricket ground in the city which already has Mutare Sports Club cricket ground.

Developments of the new cricket ground were revealed by Zimbabwe Cricket who have signed a lease of agreement with Mutare City Council.

The ground which is set to be a multi-sport facility will be located in the high-density suburb of Dangamvura.

“Cricket thrives on a robust infrastructure that supports the development of talent from grassroots levels to professional leagues.

“We are pleased and excited to have secured a piece of land for the purposes of developing a multi-purpose facility in Mutare that will spur the growth of the game in the city and the Manicaland province as a whole,” said Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Givemore Makoni.

The new Mutare cricket ground project comes barely a month after President Emerson Mnangagwa laid the foundation of Victoria Falls cricket ground which is already under construction.

Zimbabwe Cricket is on a move to build cricket grounds around the country. In April they signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Gweru City Council which will see a cricket stadium being constructed in the Midlands province.

The national cricket board is pushing to have more alternative cricket grounds as the country is set to co-host the 2026 under 19 men’s cricket World Cup together with Namibia before hosting the 2027 men’s World Cup with South Africa and Namibia.