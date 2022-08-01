New Ethiopian ambassador meets Harare-based Diaspora

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Ethiopia’s new Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Rashid Mohammed, last week held a meeting with the Ethiopian Diaspora community in Harare.

The meeting came after the Ambassador presented his credentials to President Emmerson Mnangagwa who stressed the need to enhance economic and socio-cultural between Ethiopia and Zimbabwe to make full use of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Rashid exchanged views with the local Ethiopian Community on matters related to protecting their interests and rights as well as their overall situation of in Zimbabwe.

He also briefed the community on the temporary relocation of the mission in Harare to Addis Ababa due to the COVID pandemic and financial constraints.

Political ties of the two countries have continued to grow with the two countries ready and committed to elevate economic cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples, the Ambassador noted.

He commended members of the Ethiopian Diaspora Community for laying a social foundation to Ethiopia-Zimbabwe friendship in addition to their contribution for the developmental projects of their country and wellbeing of their people.

Furthermore, he commended the role played by the Diaspora Community in raising the profile and image of Ethiopia in Zimbabwe and supporting the diplomatic work of the mission.

During the earlier meeting with President Mnangagwa, the Zimbabwean leader underlined the need to add economic and socio-cultural vitality to the excellent political ties of the two countries through exchange of visits between business persons and chambers of commerce of the two nations and make full use of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Mnangagwa commended Ethiopia for its support and contribution to Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle during which the east African country provided training to thousands of Zimbabwean freedom fighters.