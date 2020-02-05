New faction mushrooms within Zanu PF – Moyo

By Staff Reporter

EXILED cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has made sensational claimed a new faction has emerged within Zanu PF with Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri as kingpin.

Daring party youth league senior members Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu also form the key members of the new faction, according to Moyo.

Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe and Local Government minister July Moyo are also said to be key members of the faction.

War veterans boss Christopher Mutsvangwa is alleged to be the chief organiser of the faction.

Moyo wrote on Twitter Tuesday, “Is this a treat or a trick.”

He attached the banner which has the members of the said new faction.