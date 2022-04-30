New law allows MPs to import two US$60k vehicles duty free

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has announced that parliamentarians will now be allowed to import two vehicles duty free.

The new regulations, announced in Statutory Instrument (SI) 80B of 2022, allow legislators to import vehicles worth up to US$60,000 each.

Prior to the new the SI, they had been allowed one.

“A serving Member of Parliament shall be allowed to import not more than two vehicles under rebate in terms of this section within the life of the current Parliament,” reads the new SI.

“Provided that the maximum allowable value of the second motor vehicle under this rebate shall not exceed sixty thousand United States dollars.”

The motivation behind the development has not been explained.