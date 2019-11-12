New money: Bank account holders given heaps of coins

By Bulawayo Correspondent

ACCOUNT holders with some local bank branches in Bulawayo Tuesday found themselves accessing heaps of coins as the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) started disbursing new notes and coins.

A survey conducted by NewZimbabwe.com at some commercial banks revealed that account holders were being issued with $5 and $2 coins with the withdrawal limit being $300.

“I have been in the queue since 6 am. I was expecting to withdraw all my salary, but I have just been given $300 worth of coins.

“These coins are not convenient to carry. Now, I am moving around with a plastic bag full of coins,” said one account holder with CBZ.

Another account holder with NNB said she was issued with $150 five-dollar notes and $150 worth of coins.

“I was expecting to withdraw more than $300 following what the President said in Chiredzi over the weekend.

“$300 is not even enough for a day, let alone for a week. Why can’t they allow workers to take all their salaries at one goal? I teach in Nkayi and it is very difficult for me to come to town every week,” she said.

Addressing Zanu PF supporters at Tshovani stadium in Chiredzi Saturday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised account holders to get all the money which they needed from the banks.

“You were not getting money from the banks, but on Monday we are going to inject more money in the banks until we reach a level where you lose appetite to go and get cash from EcoCash,” Mnangagwa told party supporters.