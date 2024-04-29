New netball league formed after PNL boardroom squabbles 

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

A new netball league called Tacca Super Netball League (TSNL) has been formed following leadership wrangles at the Premier Netball League (PNL).

Tacca has become the third netball league in the country, the other two being Premier Netball League and Rainbow Netball League (RANL).

Sources close to New Zimbabwe.com revealed that Tacca has already submitted its registration papers to the Zimbabwe Netball Association (ZINA), which is the netball governing body.

Although the league is yet to receive registration confirmation from the mother body, some clubs from the PNL are said to have joined the new league. The clubs are Platinum Queens, Ngezi Platinum Queens, Greenfuel and Filchrist.

In it’s general public announcement, TSNL said part of its mandate is to create a ground that can nurture young female athletes.

“Just as the tacca plant stands out for its resilience and striking beauty, our league our league aims to standout by nurturing exceptional talent and promoting young female athletes.

“We believe in promoting elegance both and endurance both on and off the court, emulating the unique qualities of the tacca plant,” read part of the statement.