New opposition TPF calls on Bulawayo City Fathers to resign over typhoid outbreak

By Mbekezeli Ncube

NEWLY formed opposition, The Patriotic Front (TPF) has called for the resignation of city fathers in Bulawayo for “failure to keep the city clean and residents safe”.

This comes after a recent typhoid outbreak in the city’s Luveve high density suburb has claimed 13 lives with over 1 500 affected.

In a statement, TPF spokesperson, Mxolisi Ncube said his party was saddened with tragic events that have come as a result of consumption of unsafe water in the city.

He also said the party was not amused with how the city fathers have run the once prosperous urban authority, urging them to resign.

“About 110 years ago, the then city fathers noted and planned bringing water to Bulawayo from the Zambezi river in order to avert situations like this crisis,” Ncube said.

“It is sad that 40 years after independence and more than a century after a project which was meant to end this water crisis was mooted, the people of Bulawayo are still subjected to drinking sickening and poisonous water.

“One wonders what elected councillors meet and discuss about if the well-being and safety of the city dwellers is in such mud.

“The so-called city fathers and mothers must resign forthwith because they have failed dismally to keep the city clean and residents safe.”

Bulawayo’s perennial water woes have worsened in the recent past following the drought period, forcing authorities to impose a tight water shedding schedule.

The disease outbreak has come as a result of the water challenges.