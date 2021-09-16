New Party Petitions Parliament Over Diaspora Vote

Spread This News











By Stephen Tsamba

A NEWLY formed political party, the Patriotic Zimbabweans Party (PZP) has petitioned parliament seeking an expeditious amendment of the Electoral Act to allow for diaspora vote, starting with the 2023 general election.

The new political party, led by Charles Muchineripi Mutama, is mainly composed of people based in the diaspora.

“As a political organisation made up of Zimbabweans abroad and at home, the Patriotic Zimbabweans Party has a role and a duty to its stakeholders in particular and the nation at large in ensuring that citizens begin to enjoy their inalienable right to vote,” the party said in a statement Wednesday.

It claimed there are at least four million Zimbabweans based in the diaspora yearning for the right to vote.

The law as it stands only allows Zimbabweans to vote inside the country and in specific polling stations they registered at.

“According to the International Organization for Migration, Zimbabwe has an estimated four million Zimbabweans living abroad out of the current population of some 15 million citizens. Considering this significant number of Zimbabweans living and working abroad, the Patriotic Zimbabweans Party will fulfil its mandate of combating voter impression and generally protecting voting rights in Zimbabwe,” the party said.

The ZP said that it proposes electronic voting to facilitate the inclusion of the diaspora vote. They highlighted the different types of e-voting which include electronic voting machines (EVMs), punched cards, optical scan voting systems, and voting kiosks.

“We are proposing electronic voting (also known as e-voting) that uses electronic means to either aid or take care of casting and counting votes. Depending on the particular implementation, e-voting may use standalone electronic voting machines (EVMs) or computers connected to the internet.”

“Electronic voting technology can include punched cards, optical scan voting systems, and specialized voting kiosks, including self-contained direct-recording electronic voting systems (DRE)”

“The Zimbabwean constitution allows postal voting to public service officials who are either posted abroad or on election Day will be deployed out of their constituency as election officials. We propose that as an alternative to e-voting, postal voting can be extended to citizens living abroad,” the party said.