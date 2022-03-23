New Pipeline To End Mutare Water Woes By Next Month

Spread This News

By Felix Matasva, Manicaland Correspondent

THOUSANDS of Mutare residents who have gone for at least 18 years without running water may heave a sigh of relief after council announced that the water pipeline project is now 96,8 percent complete.

Completion of the Christmas Pass-Dangamvura water pipeline project will guarantee residents uninterrupted water supplies.

In an update Mutare City Council confirmed that it expects to complete the project by April 15 this year.

“Construction of the Christmas Pass-Dangamvura twin tanks clear water transmission line is now at 96, 8 complete. The line is now live and we are fixing leaks at various joints ahead of pressure testing. Completion of works is expected on or before 15 April 2022,” the update reads.

“We anticipate constructing a guard room at the twin tanks and casting valve of chamber covers as well as installation of lids and cleaning of twin tanks. Pending activities includes painting, fencing of tanks, installation of security lights, testing and commissioning. Slow but sure we are marching towards retiring the perennial water challenges in Dangamvura,” council said.

Council noted it failed to meet the project timelines due to delays in delivery of materials such as couplings, cement among others by suppliers.

The local authority has also in the past failed to meet the deadlines it had set to complete the water pipeline project.

Dangamvura residents have always been at loggerheads with their local authority for a sluggish pace in addressing the water crisis.

In 2019, local received a US$400 000 package from the African Development Bank (AfDB) which was used to procure some pipes needed to complete the Dangamvura water pipeline project.

Mutare City draws its water from Pungwe River, Odzani and Small Bridge dam.