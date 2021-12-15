New Twist Feedmix Saga As Board Says Former Director Tekie Lied

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Feedmix Board of Directors and Members have refuted claims by Yitbarek Yemanu Tekie, who last week claimed his life was in danger following an ownership dispute which has taken centre stage at the company.

In a statement, the directors said the allegations were only meant at soiling their images and that of the company.

They also stated that Tekie is no longer a director at the company although he had claimed to own 50 percent shareholding in Feedmix.

“The Company rejects the assertions contained in that article and relevant corrective action will be taken against the alleged complainant Mr Yitbarek Yemanu Tekie, a former Director of the Company,” the company said in a statement to NewZimbabwe.com Tuesday.

“For the record, the company denies any wrongdoing and the malicious allegations against its directors and shareholders are also denied. The following issues are pertinent for the public and stakeholders to note: Mr Yitbarek Yemanu Tekie is not a director of Feedmix (Private) Limited. Mr Yitbarek Yemanu Tekie has previously attempted to bring similar and frivolous criminal charges against directors of the company, which charges were thrown out by the relevant authorities,” the directors said.

The board also said the shareholder dispute was subject of litigation and will be determined in the courts of law.

“The High Court judgment referred to was set aside by the Supreme Court with costs against Mr Tekie. The going concern status of the company remains sound. The company remains committed to servicing its customers and providing high quality stock feed and related products as we have always done over the years,” the board further argued.

Last week Tekie claimed that his partners have hired a hitman to kill him following a shareholding dispute

He said he owns 50% in the stock feed company he jointly owns with Alexander Kirkman.

He said there is also an ex-member who was after his life.

It was also his claim that he, together with an international equity investor, bought 50 percent shareholding in Feedmix in January 2020.

He then implemented a turnaround strategy that saw the company double its revenues by October of the same year.