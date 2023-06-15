New water, menstrual hygiene friendly infrastructure draws girls to school

The brutal cyclone in 2019 caused extensive damage to infrastructure such as toilets, classrooms, water sources and houses in the three affected provinces of Manicaland, Masvingo and Mashonaland East.

As part of the Building Back Better initiative adopted under ZIRP in all the beneficiary communities, the intervention ensures that communities affected by Cyclone Idai not just recover from the disaster, but go on to live improved lives and also take responsibility for the sustainability of the infrastructure. ZIRP was managed by UNOPS through UNICEF and implemented with assistance of local authorities such as councils.

Treating themselves as more than just users, the beneficiaries are taking the lead in ensuring that the infrastructure remains intact. In Chikomba district, this responsibility is helping build solidarity in an area where water scarcity was a source of conflict.

Community members mobilised locally available materials such as bricks, crushed quarry stones and river sand and labour for pipeline trench excavation and backfilling during construction. Community Village Pump Mechanics (VPMs) and water operatives trained as part of the project now have the responsibility for some maintenance works.

“If there is a minor breakdown, they are able to deal with the problem. We trained more female village pump minders and female builders because women are the primary users of water in these communities,” said Bullen Chiwara, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chikomba Rural District Council, which partnered UNICEF in implementing the project.

For major maintenance works, the council has ring-fenced 22 percent of its budget to fund sustainability of WASH infrastructure, he said. It’s partly funded by an annual levy of $1 per household that goes into the dedicated WASH account. Before, the council used about 15 percent of its budget for WASH.

In other provinces affected by Cyclone Idai and benefitting from the ZIRP intervention in Masvingo and Manicaland provinces, communities most vulnerable to repeated disasters such as floods have engaged insurance firms to ring fence the infrastructure. Beneficiaries across the country describe their participation in the construction, protection and sustainability of the infrastructure as a small price to pay compared to the life-saving benefits.

Using WASH as an example, Chiwara, the Chikomba CEO, said ZIRP provided an opportunity to bridge the gap between rural and urban communities in terms of quality of life.

“The moment we continue building the old pit toilets (then) we are not building back better. We made sure that everything is upgraded, that the toilets would be girl-child friendly in terms of menstrual hygiene and in terms of being disability friendly,” said Chiwara. He said part of the project involves constructing toilets with flushing systems, instead of squat hole ones.

At Mashambamuto Primary School in Mashonaland East province, the new WASH infrastructure is a far cry from what existed even before Cyclone Idai lashed the area.