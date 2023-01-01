New year celebrations around the world

Spread This News

By Agencies

Cities across the globe welcomed 2023 with large crowds gathering for fireworks and light displays. The celebrations marked an end to 2022 – a year that brought war in Europe, a new chapter in the British monarchy and global worries over inflation.

The new year began in the tiny atoll nation of Kiribati in the central Pacific, then moved across Russia and New Zealand before heading deeper, time zone by time zone, through Asia and Europe and into the Americas.

At least for a day, thoughts focused on possibilities, even elusive ones like world peace, and mustering — finally — a resolve to keep the next array of resolutions.