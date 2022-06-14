New York Times correspondent Moyo convicted and fined $200,000; case seen as litmus test for media freedom under Mnangagwa

Spread This News

A court in Zimbabwe on Tuesday convicted a freelance reporter for The New York Times on charges of breaching the country’s immigration laws, in another blow for the free press in the increasingly authoritarian southern African country.

The journalist, Jeffrey Moyo, has been accused of obtaining fake press credentials for two Times journalists who entered Zimbabwe last year on a reporting trip. Moyo’s lawyers said the charges were baseless, and even one lawyer for the government had said the case was “on shaky ground.”

The court fined Moyo 200,000 Zimbabwean dollars, about $615, and imposed a two-year suspended sentence that could be imposed if he is convicted of a similar offence in the next five years. His lawyers said they would appeal the verdict.

At a hearing in the city of Bulawayo, Magistrate Mark Nzira said that “from the evidence before the court, it is clear that the accused may have connived” to make fake press cards for the two Times journalists. Analysts called the case part of a wider assault on press freedoms in Zimbabwe, where the economy has crumbled as promised political reforms have failed to materialise under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, after the high hopes that came with the ouster in 2017 of his predecessor, Robert Mugabe.