New ZTA boss Muchanyuka commits to surpass US$5 billion target

By Alois Vinga

INCOMING Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) chief executive officer, Winnie Muchanyuka has vowed to surpass the US$5 billion target and contribute immensely towards the attainment of Vision 2030.

Delivering her acceptance speech soon after the official announcement of her appointment to the top job, Muchanyuka said she will harness the work already done by her predecessors in turning around the country’s tourism fortunes.

“My predecessors have done good work in the spirit of teamwork and they continue to do tremendous work towards growing the tourism industry. I pledge my support to the mandate given to me by the Principal, Honourable Mangaliso Ndlovu, the tourism minister and the US$5 billion tourism target he alluded to is not changing.

“In fact, we can surpass it. Zimbabwe needs to achieve a middle-income economy by 2030 and tourism plays a key role in achieving that goal,” she said.

The US$5 billion target is in line with the Government’s National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy blueprint which seeks to turnaround the sector’s fortunes.

Quizzed on whether she has the political might which her predecessor, Karikoga Kaseke wielded during his tenure, the ZTA boss instead said she has the will to deliver the mandate and she declined to give assurances on quick fixes.

“I also need to study the work done before. Definitely there are no quick fixes I can promise since this is just my second day in office,” she said.

Also speaking at the occasion, Tourism Minister, Mangaliso Ndlovu described the appointment as being made at an opportune time which has seen ttourism inflows increased by 100% to register US$214 million this quarter.

“As we are opening up the sector, the tourism industry should grow bigger and bigger. ZTA is the critical bridge between the private sector and policymaking.

“The appointment of Winnie Muchanyuka to the ZTA as CEO is apt in that she is not a stranger to the tourism industry. The industry awaited such an appointment with comfort,” he said.

Ndlovu tabled plans to review the tourism sector targets upwards underscoring that it is the face of the country, the key voice of our country.

“The ZTA and the tourism sector should forge close ties with the media. Next week on Wednesday I will announce the new members of the ZTA Board,” he added.