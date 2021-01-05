Newly Formed Patriotic Front Confident Of Presenting Third Way

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

NEW opposition outfit, The Patriotic Front (TPF) has vowed to show Zimbabweans the third option to bring out political change for the country.

In a statement to mark the beginning of the new year, TPF secretary general, Andrew Nyathi vowed to defy challenges being brought about by the Covid-19 lockdown and engage in a recruitment overdrive.

“Notwithstanding the Covid-19 and lockdown challenges, we have set this year aside to continue to plant the seed of hope among Zimbabwean people, we’re taking the party to the people and drawing the people to their party,” he said.

“Moving under the theme The Year of The Rise of Real Patriots! Among our aims for this year, drawn from the party’s four-year Programme of Action, patriots will mobilise vigorously by adopting up-to-date means and ways of organising.”

Nyathi said training workshops were to equip cadres in new philosophies and ideas to win the hearts, minds and hopes of the population to TPF had been lined up.

TPF also intends to reach out to all critical sectors of society, including labour unions, student unions, traditional leaders, the business sector, farming communities and the general populace.

“In showing Zimbabweans the third way, we will up-skill and capacitate cadres, align our constitution and manifesto as well as manuals, build and popularise the structures of TPF locally and abroad, adopt new and more modern structures (OBS or and RCS) and launch a TPF newsletter/bulletin,” Nyathi said.

He said the cries from every corner of Zimbabwe were loud and clear as people now saw the Third Way as the only viable alternative to the current rot in our country.

“Join TPF, drive it and be part of Building a Better and Beautiful Zimbabwe. Rise Real Patriot! Your country needs you,” added Nyathi.