Newly rebranded Zimbabwe Agricultural Show week brought forward

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

THE annual Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, formerly Harare Agricultural Show has been brought forward by one week as the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society (ZAS) continues with its rebranding exercise.

The annual exhibition will now be held from 19 to 24 August.

Addressing journalists in Harare Tuesday, ZAS chief executive officer Anxious Masuka said that rebranding naturally brings with it the need to realign with their bigger and broader stakeholders.

“However, owing to the need to realign our calendar with both national and international stakeholders while ensuring that we retain relevance and growth, we are now bringing back the Show a week earlier to 19 to 24 August 2019,” Masuka said.

“While we note that some of our stakeholders might be affected by the change of date, we emphasise this has been done to ensure the Show experience is unforgettable, transformational and impactful…”

Said Masuka, “In addition to change of dates, we would like to inform you that we are likely to have a visiting head of state as the guest of honour.

“The last time our show was opened by a foreign dignitary was in 2016 when we hosted the Vice President of Sierra Leon.”

With less than a month for the annual exhibition to kick off, Masuka said 227 exhibitors have since booked their stands at a time the society was targeting 600 exhibitors.

“We are currently having 227 exhibitors compared to 219 in 2018, on over 28 0000 square metres compared to 22 000 in 2018,” he said.

There are many other value adding activities as part of new initiatives during the ZAS-2019 such as the farmers’ festival and a demonstration area for crops and livestock.

Earlier this year, ZAS announced that it has rebranded its annual exhibition, the Harare Agriculture Show to Zimbabwe Agriculture Show as part of its efforts to reinvigorate the event’s national outlook.