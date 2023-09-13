Newly sworn-in cabinet promises massive turn-around in sectors

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

CABINET ministers who signed contracts after being sworn in by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday have promised to transform their respective sectors.

David Mnangagwa who will deputise Mthuli Ncube in the Treasury said Zimbabwe would soon be “the fastest growing economy” in the region.

The country is witnessing spiraling inflation and increasing retail prices despite a series of measures to curb the same introduced by Ncube in past months.

“My mandate follows my immediate boss’s instruction, Mthuli Ncube. I will wait and see how best I can use my competence. There has been a huge success for the past five years in the Second Republic which will see NDS1 bearing fruits.

“Zimbabwe, being the fastest growing economy in Southern Africa may not ring a bell to the ordinary person until the effects of exchange rate and inflation rate trickle down. Measures being taken by the government will bear fruits eventually.

“I will not pre-empty anything until I get into the office,” he said.

Mnangagwa also dismissed nepotism on his appointment which saw a lot of criticism on social media.

The new ICT minister Tatenda Mavetera said the country needed programmes that support rural communities, especially the learners.

“We need to adopt ICT seriously so that the Continuous Assessment Learning Activity CALA can be assessed well in school.

“We need to work hard and achieve our goals so that we do not disappoint the nation,” Mavetera said.

Former war veterans’ chairman Chris Mutsvangwa who was appointed Veterans of the Liberation Struggle minister said Zimbabwe will soon attract “big investments”.

“Now that the take-off has happened, we are now transforming this economy. The open-for-business mantra being taken, we expect big investments. Zimbabweans can now put their money into business and get huge profits.

“This is our main focus of the nation which has been constituted by President Mnangagwa,” Mutsvangwa.

The National Housing minister promised to complete the housing projects that the government undertook in the previous term.

“We had a target of 220 000 housing units which was supposed to be completed by 2025. We beat that target and will be completing the project in December this year.

“We have revised our target by 1 million units by 2025. What is more important is that our Smart City programme that government embarked on must come to its conclusion.

“The use of new technology in the housing delivery agenda must also see the light of the day as we forward,” Garwe stated.

He said those with low to average incomes were also being included in the housing transformation programmes such as the one in Mutawatawa, Mashonaland East province.

Mnangagwa has been widely criticized for appointing close relatives and retaining allies who underperformed.